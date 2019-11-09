DONE DEAL
John Bolton Lands Book Deal With Simon & Schuster: Report
Former national security adviser John Bolton has a new book deal, roughly two months after The Daily Beast reported he was in talks with literary agents. Three publishing officials familiar with the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press that Bolton reached a deal over the past few weeks with publisher Simon & Schuster. Two of the officials said the deal was worth about $2 million. Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI Director James Comey and the author of A Warning, an upcoming book written by an anonymous senior Trump administration official. It is unclear what the title of Bolton’s book is or when it will be released. Bolton left the White House in September due to foreign policy disagreements with Donald Trump, and is considered a key witness in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump. He said through his lawyer that he will testify only if a judge orders him to do so.