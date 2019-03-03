John Bolton: ‘My Opinion Doesn’t Matter’ on Otto Warmbier
National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday said that his views on Otto Warmbier’s brutal detention in North Korea “didn’t matter.” Bolton made this comments on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when host Jake Tapper pressed him on President Trump’s botched talks with North Korea and later, Warmbier. Tapper pointed out that Trump said he believed North Korean President Kim Jong Un’s statement that he knew nothing about mistreatment of Warmbier, who died after returning to the U.S. “Do you take Kim Jong Un at his word?” Tapper asked. “The president takes him at his word,” Bolton replied, prompting Tapper to interject, “No, I know he does, but what about you?” “My opinion doesn’t matter,” Bolton said. “You’re National Security Adviser to the President...your opinion matters quite a bit,” Tapper pressed. “I’m not the national security decision-maker. That’s his view,” Bolton said.