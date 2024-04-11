John Bolton Reveals His Write-In Vote for President
CRINGE
John Bolton announced that in the 2024 presidential election, he’ll be voting for a former vice president—and no, not the one that’s actually running, but the most powerful VP in history, Dick Cheney. In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser finally revealed what name he’d written on the ballot in 2020, and said he planned to vote the same way this year. “I voted for Dick Cheney, and I’ll vote for Dick Cheney again this November,” he said. Bolton described the hawkish mastermind of the catastrophic U.S. war in Iraq, who touted the unitary executive theory which gave way to the rise of wannabe-autocrats like Trump, as a “principled, Reaganite conservative.” Bolton added that because age is “no longer a factor” in selecting the next commander-in-chief, the 82-year-old politician would do “an immensely better job than either Trump or Biden.” Bolton said that by throwing his vote away, he hoped to “sways the electorate and prevents both Trump and Biden from being the successful candidate.”