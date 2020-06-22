John Bolton Says He Will Not Vote for Trump in November
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday that he will not vote for his former boss Donald Trump in November. “In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” Bolton told The Telegraph. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”
Bolton, a lifelong Republican, said he was “concerned” after his time in the White House that Trump is not fit to lead the country. After the interview published, Bolton’s spokeswoman clarified to Politico that he will not vote for Trump or for former Vice President Joe Biden.
The interview with The Telegraph comes just days before Bolton’s memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which details his time working for Trump, is set to hit shelves on June 23. The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Bolton last week intending to block his book’s publishing.