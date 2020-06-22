Bolton Says Jared Kushner Was the Most Important Person in the White House

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday night that the most important person in the White House was President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“It varied from time to time,” Bolton said. “The sustained answer to that question … is Jared Kushner.”

Bolton went on to say that Trump was generally uninformed and did not do his homework.

“There was an unwillingness … to do systematic learning so he could make the most informed decisions,” Bolton said, adding that the president’s day didn’t “start until almost lunchtime.”

“I don’t think he is fit for office,” Bolton said.

Bolton’s interview with ABC comes just two days before the release of his book, titled The Room Where It Happened. The Department of Justice last week attempted to put an injunction on the book and block its release. But the judge in Washington struck down that effort Saturday.

Trump ousted Bolton from his position at the NSC in September in the midst of the Ukraine scandal and in the lead up to the House impeachment inquiry.

Over the past week the White House has scrambled to contain the fallout from Bolton’s book and has tried to paint the former national security advisor as a disgruntled former official attempting to profit off of lies.

In his interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Bolton lays out a series of foreign policy events where he says Trump “did not understand” U.S. policy and instead thought that forging personal relationships with leaders would bring friendlier relations between two nations.

“I think many of these foreign leaders mastered at ringing his bells,” Bolton said.

Bolton said Trump tried to become close with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in an attempt to smooth relations between the two countries and come to an agreement on nuclear weapons.

“I think Kim Jong Un gets a huge kick out of this,” Bolton said. “Nobody should misunderstand that a personal relationship is somehow equivalent to better relations between two nations.”

Bolton said during the Singapore Summit in 2018 Trump gave concessions to Kim Jong Un in private talks.

Perhaps no other foreign policy relationship was more concerning than that between Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Bolton said it was clear Putin had a hold over Trump

“I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle. I don’t think he is worried about Donald Trump,” Bolton said. “I can just see the smirk when he knows he’s got him following his line.”