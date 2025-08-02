Media

John Bolton Shreds Trump for Going Nuclear on Kremlin Troll

TAKING THE BAIT

The president repositioned two nuclear submarines in response to a remark from a Russian official.

Will Neal
President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser has bashed the president for getting drawn into nuclear brinkmanship with Russia.

Trump announced Friday that he had repositioned two nuclear submarines in the region after an incendiary remark from a Kremlin official.

“I think it’s a very risky business for a lot of reasons,” John Bolton told CNN. “It’s really just very ill-advised to have the president responding to somebody like that.”

Bolton further said Trump’s move betrayed his ignorance of how the fleet operates.

President Donald Trump repositioned two nuclear submarines earlier after incendiary remarks from a Russian official. Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“A sufficient number of [missiles] are in position right now,” Bolton explained Friday. “To say he’s going to move those kinds of submarines anywhere indicates he doesn’t know how they work.”

“I hope somebody from the Pentagon who understands the disposition of the nuclear force explains this to Trump at some stage,” Bolton added.

Bolton’s comments follow a series of exchanges between Trump and Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

On Thursday, Trump reiterated his ultimatum to President Vladimir Putin: agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine before August 8 or the White House will impose new sanctions of 100 percent.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: White House National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as he and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talk to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House July 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. According to the Dutch government, the two leaders will discuss defense and security cooperation, especially focused on whether the Netherlands will participate in a global effort to secure international waterways against threats from Iran. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Bolton called Trump's move "ill-advised." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Medvedev called Trump’s threat a “step towards war,” urging him to “revisit his favorite movies about the living dead.”

In response, Trump repositioned two nuclear submarines “in the appropriate regions ... just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, and I hope this will not be one of those instances,” he said.

Bolton warned that Trump’s gesture could lead the Kremlin to think he is considering a strike against Russia.

“You could see people in the Kremlin, obviously always nervous about our strike capabilities, believe that Trump is trying to insinuate that he may be considering a first strike, which is even more dangerous,” Bolton said.

