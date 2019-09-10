CHEAT SHEET
SET THE RECORD
John Bolton Texted Fox News Host to Dispute Trump in Real Time
Fox News hosts on Tuesday were interrupted from their discussion of national security adviser John Bolton’s resignation by a report straight from the source.
“John Bolton just texted me... he’s watching,” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, a friend of the president’s, said during a live afternoon appearance on Outnumbered. “He said: ‘Let’s be clear. I resigned.” Kilmeade then confirmed that Bolton had allowed him to share the text on-air.
Only minutes before, President Trump claimed he’d fired Bolton Monday evening. “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.” Bolton then contradicted the president with his own tweet, saying that he offered his resignation Monday night. Deputy national security adviser Charlie Kupperman will now step in as acting national security adviser, according to the White House.