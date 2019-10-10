CHEAT SHEET
John Bolton to Pen Book About His Time in the Trump Administration
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is writing a book about his experience working in the Trump administration, Axios reports. Bolton, who’s also penned a book about his time in the George W. Bush administration, is reportedly being represented by Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, co-founders of the Washington-based literary agency Javelin. The Daily Beast reported last month that Bolton was interested in a book project about his time in the Trump White House and had reached out to literary agents. His departure from the Trump administration was acrimonious and abrupt, with the president tweeting that he’d fired his national security adviser, while Bolton insisted he’d resigned. Senior officials have reportedly expressed concerns in private about what Bolton might disclose in his book.