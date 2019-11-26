John Bolton: U.S. Commitment to National Security ‘Is Under Attack From Within’
President Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, posted a cryptic tweet on Tuesday declaring that America’s commitment to national security has faltered. “It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within,” Bolton wrote. “America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority.” It’s unclear exactly what Bolton is referring to in the tweet, but the website of his political action committee emphasizes the need to make “grave and growing” national security threats a “priority” in upcoming elections. The former ambassador made a comeback on Twitter recently, claiming the White House withheld access to his personal account.