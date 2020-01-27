John Bolton’s Book Named ‘Room Where It Happened,’ After ‘Hamilton’ Anthem of Corruption
John Bolton’s forthcoming memoir will be titled The Room Where It Happened, in an apparent reference to the song from the musical Hamilton that addresses a “quid pro quo” and “presidential pressure to deliver.” The book is set for release March 17, CNN reports, and an Amazon pre-order page for the book shows a preview cover—in the shape of an oval. The Hamilton song “The Room Where It Happens” has the lyrics: “No one really knows how the game is played, the art of the trade, how the sausage gets made, we just assume that it happens, but no one else is in, the room where it happens.” The New York Times obtained a leaked manuscript of the book after Bolton sent a draft to the White House for a review process. The newspaper reported that Bolton, the former national security adviser, claims in the book that President Trump told him that he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until the country’s government agreed to investigate the Biden family. Trump has again denied having that conversation.