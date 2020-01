Donald Trump wanted a great reality TV event before telling Sean Hannity on Super Bowl Sunday about how he’d won “total exoneration.”

Instead, we’ve seen since Saturday an aggressively tendentious and at times bafflingly counterproductive defense presentation, a cross between the president’s desire for fireworks and Mitch McConnell’s desire to get this impeachment trial over with, fast.

John Bolton, and reality, had other ideas. Now, so do a handful of Republican senators.