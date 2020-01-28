The GOP’s DGAF Impeachment Defense

It was a bombshell, a smoking gun, the last piece of the puzzle: first-hand confirmation from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book that Donald Trump had indeed intended to withhold military aid to Ukraine until he got an investigation into the Bidens.

With the help of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the invertebrates in his caucus, Trump is tossing this into the ash heap of matters he will never acknowledge, like climate change and white nationalism and people staying at his hotels at jacked-up rates to butter him up.

So despite Bolton’s bombshell, it was business as usual on the Senate floor Monday, as Trump’s defense alternated between ridiculous historical arguments, feeble legal ones, and furious but irrelevant attacks on the Bidens and Obama. McConnell’s big idea—with the assent of members eager not to see their heads placed on political pikes along with the likes of Mark Sanford, Dean Heller, Jeff Flake and Bob Corker—is to keep things moving on Trump’s preferred schedule.