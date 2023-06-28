John Boyega Reveals First Call With Jamie Foxx Since Mystery Hospitalization
‘HE’S DOING WELL’
John Boyega says his They Cloned Tyrone co-star Jamie Foxx has “finally picked up the phone” since he was mysteriously hospitalized in April with what his family called a “medical complication.” “He’s doing well,” Boyega told People. “We just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.” Boyega said he’d been trying to reach the Django Unchained star for the past week and kept calling until he received a response. The nature of Foxx’s medical emergency still remains unclear, but family and friends have assured the public he’s on his way to recovery. “I gave him the well wishes directly,” Boyega said. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”