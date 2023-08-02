Second NYC Man Found Dead After Brooklyn Mirage Disappearance
The body of a Goldman Sachs analyst who went missing Saturday following a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage has been discovered in a New York City creek, according to the New York City Police Department. John Castic is the second 27-year-old man to be found dead in the creek near the venue since June, when authorities found Karl Clemente after he also disappeared. Surveillance video shows Castic in his last moments as he leaves the Brooklyn Mirage and walks along the sidewalk. Castic was last seen around 3 a.m. before his friend reported him missing. Police sources told the New York Post that Castic’s body had no obvious signs of trauma besides drowning. The cause and manner of death remain pending for both Castic and Clemente, and an investigation is ongoing. “We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing,” David Solomon, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO, said in a statement, describing Castic as a “dedicated, driven member.” He added, “John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family.”