Detroit Man Used Prosthetic Face Mask, Walker to Pose as Elderly Gambler in $100K Casino Heist: FBI

Read it at The Detroit News
The FBI has charged Detroit man John Christopher Colletti, 55, with an elaborate casino heist that involved Colletti disguising himself as elderly gamblers. Colletti stole the identities of VIP casino patrons by buying their personal details online and making fake drivers’ licenses, the FBI said in an affidavit unsealed on Thursday. He then donned elaborate disguises—including prosthetic face masks, hats, glasses, surgical masks, and mobility walkers—to obtain cash advances from kiosks installed in casinos for VIP members. The kiosks had CCTV, hence why he went undercover, the FBI said. Colletti is accused of defrauding at least 10 victims out of almost $100,000 at the MGM Grand Detroit in mid-2019.