Candidate for Indianapolis Mayor Charged With Stealing

Read it at Indianapolis Star
John Couch’s campaign for mayor of Indianapolis has hit a snag: he’s been charged with theft. The Republican allegedly filched a bunch of items from Bassett Services, a heating and cooling company, in January—telling police he saw them sitting out as he was driving by and thought he could take them, the Indianapolis Star reports. That was news to Bassett’s owner, who called cops on Couch and noted that he had posted signs declaring that all items on the property belonged to the company. In 2016, Couch was found not guilty of stalking a state lawmaker he was running to unseat.