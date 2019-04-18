Nixon White House Counsel: Mueller Report ‘More Damning’ Than Watergate Report

John Dean, President Nixon’s former White House Counsel, said Thursday that the Mueller report was “more damning” than the Watergate report. Dean was deeply involved in the Watergate cover-up and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in 1973. “I looked on my shelf for the Senate Watergate Committee report, I looked at the Iran Contra report. I also looked at the Ken Starr report,” Dean told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “In 400 words, this report from the special counsel is more damning than all those reports about a President, this is really a devastating report.” According to the report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller determined that Trump tried to control the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the report states. Dean argued that there was an indisputable violation. “As far as obstruction goes, this is clear obstruction,” Dean said. “The obstruction statute is an endeavor statute… if you endeavor to obstruct you’ve violated the obstruction statute.”