John Delaney Drops Out of Democratic Race for President
John Delaney has announced his decision to withdraw from the 2020 race for the White House, in a statement posted on his website. The businessman and former Maryland congressman said he doesn’t want to take support away from other moderate candidates in Monday’s Iowa caucuses. His campaign team said his level of support is “sufficient enough to cause other moderate candidates to not to make the viability threshold,” so he has reluctantly decided to call it a day. Delaney announced his run in July 2017, more than a year before most of his rivals would enter the race, and he pitched himself as a “progressive businessman.” He consistently polled near 1 percent in the Democratic field, and didn’t qualify for any of the primary debates beyond last summer. Delaney said in his statement Friday morning: “It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time.”