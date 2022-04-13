Johnny Depp Texted With Pal About ‘C**t’ Amber Heard’s ‘Rotting Corpse’
EXCUSE ME?
Johnny Depp called his ex-wife Amber Heard a “c--t” and once discussed with a longtime friend how he hoped her “rotting corpse was decomposing in the fucking trunk of a Honda Civic,” according to 2016 messages read in court Wednesday. “That c--t ruined such a fucking cool life we had for a while,” Depp wrote in an October 2016 conversation with his friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch. The texts were revealed during Depp’s civil defamation trial against Heard in Virginia, where he alleges the actress destroyed his reputation after writing a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being a sexual assault survivor. On Wednesday, after testifying on behalf of Depp, Baruch corroborated that he and the actor had exchanged the messages about Heard.