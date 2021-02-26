Federal Prosecutor Investigating Russia Probe Resigns
The top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, John Durham, announced his resignation Friday. In May 2019, then Attorney General William Barr assigned Durham to investigate possible criminal wrongdoing in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump had long railed against as an unconstitutional witch hunt. He has not yet released his report. Durham wrote in his resignation, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve as U.S. Attorney, and as a career prosecutor before that, and I will sorely miss it.” He has served in the position for three years and previously as a federal prosecutor in Connecticut for more than three decades. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden had asked U.S. Attorneys appointed by Trump to resign so that his own administration could fill the posts.