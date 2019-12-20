Prosecutor John Durham Requests Former CIA Director Brennan’s Emails, Report Says
The federal prosecutor scrutinizing the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has reportedly requested emails from former CIA Director John Brennan as he seeks to learn more about how the U.S. intelligence community initially assessed Russia’s 2016 election interference. The New York Times reports John Durham, the U.S. attorney leading the investigation, has requested Brennan’s communications from the CIA to learn what Brennan told other officials about his views of the notorious Steele dossier. Durham also wants to discover if Brennan privately contradicted his public comments about the dossier, the Times reports. Brennan has been a repeated target for President Trump, who has accused him of being part of a group of Obama administration officials who tried to sabotage his campaign and threatened to remove his security clearance. Durham’s request will fuel accusations that Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his enemies. Brennan has long maintained he did nothing wrong and was right to look into potential foreign interference in the 2016 election.