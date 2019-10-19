CHEAT SHEET

    John Durham’s Russia Inquiry Review Turns Focus to FBI: NYT

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Federal prosecutors looking into the origin of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation are focused on potential bias within the F.B.I. at the time investigation into the 2016 presidential election was launched, according to a new report by the New York Times. According to officials familiar with the review ordered by Attorney General William Barr and led by U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, about two dozen former and current bureau officials have been interviewed. The Times reports that the witnesses are being asked pointed questions about anti-Trump bias. The Times surmises that the number of interviews shows that the review is further along than previously reported. The investigation into the investigators who supported Mueller’s inquiry has drawn criticism by Democrats after it emerged that those involved were petitioning foreign governments for help with the review.

