Read it at The Hartford Courant
A federal prosecutor working with U.S. Attorney John H. Durham on his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned at least in part because she feared political pressure from Attorney General William Barr, the Hartford Courant reports. Nora Dannehy had reportedly considered resigning for weeks and finally did so in a letter Thursday night that did not mention political pressure. Colleagues told the newspaper that Dannehy, who is not a Trump supporter but has worked with Durham for many years, believed Barr was putting pressure on the team to “produce results” ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Barr has suggested publicly that there “could be” more charges as a result of Durham’s probe.