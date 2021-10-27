Capitol Riot Panel to Subpoena Lawyer Who Wrote Blueprint for Trump Coup, Says Report
YOU’RE NEXT
The lawyer who helped convince Donald Trump that he could reverse his election defeat appears to be next in line for a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that John Eastman—the author of a memo that outlined how then-Vice President Mike Pence could throw out the 2020 election results when Congress gathered to certify Electoral College votes on Jan. 6—is expected to be served with an imminent order to provide evidence and testimony to the panel. “It will happen,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told the newspaper, though he didn’t specify when the subpoena will be served. Eastman confirmed to the Post late Tuesday that the panel had been in contact with him, saying: “I returned the call and left a voice message. No further contact.” Asked if he will cooperate with the committee, the lawyer reportedly replied: “No comment.”