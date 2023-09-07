John Eastman’s Lawyer Admits His Client’s Media Interviews Are ‘Risky’
PERILOUS
An attorney representing John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer indicted in Georgia over election interference allegations, admitted on Wednesday night that Eastman’s post-indictment media interviews are “risky.” Last week, Eastman gave an interview on Fox News with Laura Ingraham in which he said he advised former Vice President Mike Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election results over supposed “illegality” in the election—comments which some legal experts claimed amounted to Eastman essentially confessing to crimes. “Our view is Dr. Eastman is innocent,” Charles Burnham, a lawyer for Eastman, told Kaitlan Collins on CNN on Wednesday. “He has nothing to hide. He’s clearly innocent. He was acting in his capacity as a lawyer and a law professor.” Burnham went on to add that he and Eastman “made a decision that risky though it certainly may be, to be as open as we can with journalists such as yourself and anyone who wants to talk to us for the most part we’re happy to talk to them.”