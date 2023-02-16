John Fetterman Checks Himself Into Hospital for ‘Clinical Depression’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) admitted himself to a Maryland hospital on Wednesday night for “clinical depression,” his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” the statement said.

After undergoing an evaluation on Monday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for members of Congress, Fetterman heeded Monahan’s recommendation to receive care and checked himself in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the statement said.

Fetterman is “receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson's statement said. “John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman suffered a stroke last year, just before he edged Dr. Mehmet Oz to become a senator in November. According to the Cleaveland Clinic, between 10 to 27 percent of people who suffer a stroke struggle with depression after the fact.

Thursday’s announcement came a week after Fetterman's office announced he’d been hospitalized after feeling “lightheaded.” His office said tests ruled out the symptom being tied to his stroke.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wrote in a tweet that she’s “so proud” of her husband for getting the care he needs.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” she tweeted. “I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated.