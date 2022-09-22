Fetterman Clowns on Dr. Oz Using Adam Levine’s Cringey Sexts
I AM IN MISERY
Dr. Mehmet Oz might just be the Maroon 5 of political candidates, so it only makes sense for his opponent to use the band’s frontman to mock him online. Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman has been known to dispense the occasional dank meme along the Pennsylvania campaign trail, and it was no different on Wednesday, when he used one to draw a comparison between Oz, the Republican candidate, and Adam Levine, recently outed as a man with the texting style of a horny teenage boy. “Dr. Oz trying to get money, fame + power,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet caption above a screenshot of Levine’s horndog texts, which included the messages, “Fuckkkkkkk,” “I’d do anything for it,” and an emoji with spiral eyes. Levine was referring to the “ass” of an Instagram model known as Maryka, which he added he’d like to “buy… a steak dinner.” Fetterman did not include that particular addendum in his tweet, but its noticeable absence still begs the question: Would Dr. Oz buy a steak dinner for the abstract concept of money, fame, and power?