Fetterman Is Fueling Dem Fury With ‘Embarrassing’ Attacks on His Own Party

Democrats are growing increasingly frustrated with Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman over what they see as his unjustified attacks on the party.

One senior Democratic staffer took particular issue with Fetterman’s claim that the party failed to fully condemn the violence that broke out during protests against anti-federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, despite multiple lawmakers doing exactly that.

“His response is kind of baffling and makes it seem like he’s not really listening to what’s being said,” the staffer told CNN. ADVERTISEMENT

“Democrats have been united on this. It’s been the party line, and folks have gone out of their way to avoid giving any room to be accused of being okay with the violent fringes. It’s a little embarrassing for him to say Democrats are silent.”

John Fetterman told Fox News that being "unapologetically pro-Israel" arguably makes him an “outlier” within the Democratic Party. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

In a June 9 post on X, Fetterman shared an image of a burning car and a protester waving a Mexican flag during the Los Angeles disorder. “My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement,” he wrote.

Another Democratic source, noting several public condemnations of the violence, told CNN: “I’m not sure what he’s asking for.”

Fetterman’s attacks haven’t stopped there. He’s long criticized progressive Democrats for opposing Israel’s war in Gaza. In an interview with Jewish Insider, he said it was “astonishing” that his colleagues were now speaking out against Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“It’s like, do you think you can negotiate with that regime? Do you want to run that scenario and allow them to acquire 1,000 pounds of weapons-grade uranium? I can’t even begin to understand that,” Fetterman said.

Frustration inside the Democratic Party has been simmering since Fetterman alienated himself from progressive factions that helped elect him in 2022, largely over his unwavering support for Israel amid its war in Gaza.

He’s also shown increasing willingness to work with Republicans, becoming the first Senate Democrat to meet with Donald Trump after his 2024 victory, and breaking with the party to support several of the president’s Cabinet picks.

Meanwhile, renewed concerns about Fetterman’s mental health and job performance have intensified. A New York Magazine profile in May reported that Fetterman—who suffered a stroke in 2022—had stopped taking his antidepressants and displayed increasingly erratic, sometimes manic behavior, while becoming more isolated. The report alleged incidents including falling asleep behind the wheel of a car and angry outbursts in office.

Fetterman resisted calls to resign, dismissing the report as a “hit piece.”

John Fetterman's former chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, expressed concern the senator "won’t be with us for much longer," a New York Magazine profile revealed. Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Rep. Conor Lamb, who lost the 2022 Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary to Fetterman, told CNN that people are becoming “outraged that he’s not doing his job.”

Lamb declined to say whether he would challenge Fetterman when he is up for reelection in 2028. “None of his political opponents are forcing him to miss votes, pass no legislation, or do nothing functional with the role. That’s his choice,” he said.