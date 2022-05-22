PA Senate Candidate John Fetterman is Out of the Hospital After Stroke
GET WELL SOON
Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is finally heading home from the hospital after suffering a stroke on the campaign trail. The Democrat—who won his party’s primary on Tuesday against U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta—said in a statement that he was “feeling great, but per my doctor's orders, and [wife] Gisele’s orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover.” Just days before voters headed to the ballot box, the 52-year-old revealed that he’d been feeling under the weather—and doctors soon discovered he’d experienced a stroke that “was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib [atrial fibrillation] rhythm for too long.” In a video update on his condition, his wife noted that his medical team had been able to “completely clear the clot and entirely reverse the stroke.”
Fetterman will face off against the winner of the Republican primary in November; ballots from that race are still being counted in a close heat between the Donald Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick. But for now, he’s looking forward to some rest before hitting the trail again. As he noted in his statement on Sunday, “After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family.”