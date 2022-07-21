John Fetterman Wants to Induct Senate Opponent Dr. Oz Into New Jersey Hall of Fame
U MAD BRO?
Not even a stroke can keep a good troll from doing his thing. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and the Democratic nominee for the state’s open Senate seat, announced Thursday that he would be launching a petition to induct his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. “We all know that Dr. Oz is so proud of being Jersey Strong,” Fetterman said in a video posted to Twitter. “He’s a huge New Jersey celebrity who’s lived there for three decades. Clearly he loves his home state.” It’s the latest in a long line of out-of-state jabs Fetterman has taken at Oz, who only bought a home in Pennsylvania this year. The former celebrity doctor has struggled to keep up with the onslaught of trolling, most recently launching a “John Fetterman Basement Counter” to point out his opponent’s lack of public appearances. Fetterman, who is slowly returning to the campaign trail after spending two months recovering from his stroke, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday that he was “feeling really good.”