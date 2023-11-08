Fetterman Plasters His Senate Office Walls With Hamas Hostage Posters
EVERY LAST ONE
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Tuesday shared a video of his office being plastered with missing posters for each of the 200-plus hostages that were kidnapped by Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7. Fetterman’s post comes exactly a month after Hamas launched a raid into Israel, killing over a thousand people and taking hostages that reportedly included a number of Americans. “In my front office I have displayed the posters of the innocent Israelis kidnapped by Hamas,” Fetterman wrote. “They will stay up until every single person is safely returned home.” Fetterman’s emphatic support of Israel the past month brought on harsh criticism from his pro-Palestine constituents, who’ve asked him to push for a ceasefire. The death toll in Gaza has eclipsed 10,000 people, many of which are women, children, journalists, doctors, and other civilians. The Israeli military has shown no signs of slowing dow, advancing its ground operation into Gaza City while airstrikes continue to rain down elsewhere in the strip.