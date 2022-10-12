CHEAT SHEET
John Fetterman Promises He’ll Be ‘Much Better’ Soon
Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Wednesday that he will be “much better” soon after a TV interview sparked concerns about his health. Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor said he was still suffering with “auditory processing issues” which caused him to stumble over his words during his first in-person interview since suffering a stroke in May. During the interview with MSNBC, Fetterman also criticized his GOP Senate race rival Dr. Mehmet Oz for “cheering on for me not to get better.” “Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy,” Fetterman tweeted Wednesday. “But in January, I’m going to be much better—and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud.”