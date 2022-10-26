Fetterman Pushes Through Debate With Oz After Stroke

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman began the only debate in the Pennsylvania Senate race by warning viewers he would have some difficulty answering questions smoothly.

“I might miss some words in this debate, mush two words together,” Fetterman said, repeating what has become a mantra as he recovered from his stroke in May.

That warning was well-heeded, as Fetterman’s deliberate, sometimes muddled answers struggled to keep up with the ticking clock that dictated the length of his and Republican Mehmet Oz’s responses.

His halted speech stood in stark contrast to the speed at which Oz raced through his answers, sometimes approaching an auctioneer’s pace.

Some of the answers came more naturally to Fetterman, such as an answer on raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. But Fetterman’s speaking issues were present throughout the debate, particularly when he was asked to reconcile how he could say he supports fracking when he had previously opposed it.

“Uh, I do support fracking, and, I don’t—I don’t—I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking,” Fetterman said during a stumbling follow-up question from the moderators on his past opposition.

While Oz clearly had the advantage when it came to communication, his performance wasn't flawless either.

At one point, he was asked specifically if he would support Sen. Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban after 15 weeks. Oz said he would leave abortion decisions to states, perhaps suggesting that he would vote no, but at no point did he actually say that.

One of the moderators sought clarification on the question, and instead of stating his position definitively, Oz just said he had answered the question three times.

A question as to whether he misled viewers of his show about the merits of certain unproven medical treatments also appeared to throw Oz, as he seemed to acknowledge that some of his TV doctor advice wasn’t always sound.

"That was a television show, just like this is a television show,” Oz said.

For weeks, the Fetterman campaign has tried to tamp down expectations for the debate, the only one in the hotly contested Senate race scheduled before the November election.

Their rollout started with an interview on NBC News, during which Fetterman used closed captioning to communicate with the reporter. The system, he said, allows him to understand questions quicker because he continues to struggle with auditory processing following his stroke in May.

Then the Fetterman campaign put out an update on his health status, with the candidate’s doctor saying “he’s recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve,” despite lingering issues with auditory processing.

Fetterman’s need for closed captioning for the debate became both a talking point for the GOP and part of the lieutenant governor’s strategy to lower expectations heading into the big night.

Finally on Monday, the day before the debate, the Fetterman campaign sent out a memo to reporters arguing Oz has a “huge built-in advantage” from his decades as a TV celebrity.

“We’ll admit — this isn’t John’s format,” the campaign said in a memo to reporters. “Look no further than the debates from the primary earlier this year.”

In April, Fetterman delivered largely flat performances in the televised debates against Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, both of whom had more polished rhetorical flourishes at their disposal.

The Fetterman campaign also recently released an ad where the candidate addresses his stroke, tying his recovery to access to health care and family leave.

The Oz campaign pushed for seven debates with Fetterman, but the candidates only agreed to one. Fetterman’s reluctance to debate became a frequent talking point for Oz.

Oz also raised the expectations for his debate performance by hyping up the occasion on a Monday night interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, following his pattern of taking interviews largely from friendly outlets and avoiding media availability at his events, which often are not made public beforehand.

Despite a sputtering start to the race and an initially fractured GOP base, the Oz campaign has slowly picked up more support from undecided voters through September and into October, closing a roughly 10 point gap down to an average deficit of just 2.3 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. The RealCelarPolitics average had Fetterman up by only 1.3 points heading into the debate.

Early voting has already started in Pennsylvania, with voters also able to request an absentee ballot and make their choice as soon as they like.

Jackie Kucinich contributed to this report.