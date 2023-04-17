Fetterman Returns to Senate for First Time Since Hospitalization
HOMECOMING
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) returned to the Capitol for the first time since he was hospitalized for clinical depression. “It’s great to be back,” he told reporters as he arrived Monday afternoon. On Feb. 15, Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent six weeks before returning to his Braddock home. The 53-year-old battled depression “off and on throughout his life,” his chief of staff said in February, but decided to seek treatment after the condition got more severe. Lawmakers from both parties praised Fetterman’s openness about receiving treatment for his mental health struggles. “I think John Fetterman saved lives by being a prominent person who stepped up and said he had a problem with mental health issues and he would seek treatment in a very visible and public way,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told CNN’s Lauren Fox. Fetterman will chair his first subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.