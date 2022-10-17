Fetterman Seizes on ‘Wegners’ Gaffe as Oz Campaign Mocks His Health
MUSHY
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate running in the tempestuous race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, released a video statement scorning his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for mocking his health. “So Dr. Oz likes to make fun of me missing a word or mushing two words together,” said Fetterman, 53, who suffered a stroke in May. In the TikTok, the lieutenant governor offered his viewer “an example” of what it was like to speak after having a stroke, going on to describe Oz’s verbal—and viral—gaffe in April, when the crudité-hunting Republican combined the names of two real-life Pennsylvania grocery stores to create a fake one. It is not the first time Fetterman has resurfaced Oz’s “Wegners” video, but this most recent roast comes as the Oz campaign increasingly takes jabs at Fetterman’s competence. “What kind of a doctor roots for a guy that was sick to stay sick?” Fetterman asked at a Friday rally, according to The Times of London. Oz has made a recent effort to distance himself from the issue, telling NBC News on Friday that he would not speak to a patient with the same rhetoric his campaign has been using about Fetterman.