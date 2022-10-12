With weeks to go before the election, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is still struggling from the effects of a May stroke.

In his first in-person interview, which aired Wednesday night, Fetterman required the use of closed captioning.

The Democrat is “still suffering from auditory processing issues, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing,” NBC News reporter Dasha Burns said.

NBC News agreed to the use of closed captioning technology during the interview, where a screen transcribed Burns’ questions.

Fetterman “occasionally stuttered and had trouble finding words,” according to the report, responding to Burns’ oral questions after subsequently reading the captions on a computer screen. In the interview, Fetterman can clearly be seen behind the screen.

“I sometimes will hear things in a way that’s not perfectly clear. So I use captioning so I’m able to see what you’re saying on the captioning,” Fetterman said.

“I don’t think it’s going to have an impact. I feel like I’m gonna get better and better—every day. And by January, I’m going [to] be, you know, much better. And Dr. Oz is still going to be a fraud.”

Burns revealed that before the interview and without captioning, “it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

Fetterman has used closed captioning technology in interviews before; it was cited in a piece earlier this month in The New Yorker, where he used Google Meet to conduct the interview.

“Because the stroke had made it difficult for him to process what he hears, the video chat has closed captioning technology that allowed him to read my questions in real time,” reporter Rebecca Traister wrote.

Fetterman has agreed to an Oct. 25 debate with his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz, but under the condition that Fetterman have access to a closed captioning monitor so he can read the questions as they come in.

This is a developing story and will be updated.