Fetterman Tells James Carville to ‘Shut the F*ck Up’ About Biden’s 2024 Chances
TRUE STATESMAN
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) lashed out at James Carville over the Democrat strategist’s warnings that President Joe Biden might lose in 2024. In an interview with Politico published Wednesday, Fetterman said there are Democrats who are “being very critical about the president.” “I’ll use this [as] another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the fuck up,” Fetterman added. “Like I said, my man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing.” He went on to say he doesn’t know why Carville “believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president.” Veteran political strategist Carville has been warning for months that Biden won’t win re-election next autumn in a potential rematch with Donald Trump. Asked to respond to the senator’s comments, Carville told Politico of Fetterman: “I’m glad he’s feeling better.”