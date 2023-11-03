Fetterman Torches Manchin: ‘He’s Not Going to Be Around Much Longer’
FRIENDLY FIRE
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) took aim at fellow Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) this week, telling The Washington Post that he expects West Virginia won’t send Manchin back to the Senate next year. But rather than lament the possible departure of one of Democrats’ key allies in the Senate, Fetterman said he’s excited at the prospect of getting his colleague’s parking spot. Manchin was an outspoken critic of Fetterman’s casual attire, introducing a resolution titled “Show Our Respect to the Senate”—known as SHORTS, a direct jab at Fetterman’s common hoodie and shorts ensemble. “At first I was really kind of angry,” Fetterman told the Post. “And then I realized, well, he’s not going to be around much longer and I’m going to get his parking space.” Manchin, in contrast, told the Post that he’s had “good conversations” with Fetterman.