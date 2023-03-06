Fetterman Working From Hospital and ‘Well on His Way to Recovery,’ Staff Says
BACK IN THE GROOVE
After checking himself into a hospital last month to receive treatment for clinical depression, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is “well on his way to recovery,” chief of staff Adam Jentleson said in a Monday update that included the first images of Fetterman since his Feb. 16 hospitalization. “Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business,” Jentleson tweeted. “John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.” His team, tweeting from Fetterman’s official Twitter account, said last week that the senator had signed on to co-sponsor the Railroad Safety Act with Ohio lawmakers in the wake of the Norfolk Southern derailment disaster. Fetterman’s name and signature also appeared on a March 1 letter reprimanding the rail company’s CEO. Later that week, the 53-year-old senator’s Twitter account shared that he was co-sponsoring “new legislation to help stop illegal child labor.”