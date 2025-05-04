Politics

Fetterman’s Plane Meltdown Resurfaces Amid Bombshell Report

RED FLAG

The Democratic Senator was filmed butting heads with a pilot over a seatbelt earlier this year.

A bombshell report sounding the alarm over Sen. John Fetterman‘s mental health has shed new light on the Pennsylvania Democrat’s viral spat with a pilot earlier this year.

Fetterman, 55, appeared to take issue with wearing and keeping his seatbelt visible on a flight from Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh in a resurfaced social media clip, The Daily Mail reported. The altercation allegedly held up the flight as passengers and flight attendants looked on.

In the clip, the pilot can be heard telling Fetterman that his seatbelt “needs to be visible to the crew at all times, that’s a federal regulation.”

As Fetterman appeared to contest, the pilot added, “If you want to go to Pittsburgh, it’s simple.”

The pilot then offered to give Fetterman a seatbelt extender for more comfort. He declared, “You’re going to have to follow our instructions or be asked to get off the airplane.”

The brief clip adds to claims by Fetterman’s former chief of staff Adam Jentleson that his ex-boss’ mental health has been on the decline since suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2022. The health scare came days before Fetterman one the primary for his senate seat.

Fetterman was hospitalized again in 2023 after feeling lightheaded, PBS reported, but pressed on to become a top Democratic voice. Yet according to Jentleson, cracks in Fetterman’s mental health deepened.

“I think John is on a bad trajectory, and I’m really worried about him,” wrote in a 1,600 word email, New York Magazine reported. Jentleson warned that Fetterman “won‘t be with us for much longer” his behavior doesn’t change.

Fetterman’s behavior has also called his political alliances into question. Fetterman’s January meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Largo reportedly led to a slowing of donations from Democratic supporters, the Daily Mail reported.

“I’m the Senator for all Pennsylvanians — not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said, reported the Associated Press. “I’ve been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with and have a conversation with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation.”

