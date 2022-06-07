John Fetterman’s Wife Says He Might Be Off Campaign Trail Until July
GET WELL SOON
After suffering a stroke last month, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is taking a step back from the campaign trail and may not return until July, his wife told CNN on Monday. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman was treated for a stroke on May 13 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and his doctors have since confirmed he has atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy, according to CNN. Gisele Fetterman said she hopes her husband will be strong enough to resume campaigning by July and that his doctors expect he will make a full recovery. Gisele also pushed back on critiques that they haven’t been transparent with voters about John’s heart problems, saying, “This is a real family with kids who watch the news, who follow everything, and the second we get new information, we put it out. That’s why we shared the last statement from the doctor.”