Heir to Getty Fortune Dies in Hotel Room at Age 52

An heir to the Getty fortune was found dead in a Texas hotel room at the age of 52 Friday, TMZ reported. John Gilbert Getty, a musician, was the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty and the son of billionaire philanthropist Gordon Getty, who survives him. His brother, Andrew, died of a drug overdose in 2015 and his mother died of a heart attack in September. His daughter Ivy posted a touching tribute on Instagram: “My father was awesome—coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter. Love you so much Dad....life is cruel sometimes...” A family spokesperson told TMZ, “With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty.” No cause of death was made public.