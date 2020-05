In August of 2015, I caught a glimpse of Michael Flynn’s future in a Brooklyn federal courtroom.

It was at the sentencing of an Albanian man named Agron Hasbajrami on charges of material support for terrorism.

Hasbajrami, like Flynn, had a circuitous path towards his sentencing. Like Flynn, he had been caught on a wire. And, like Flynn, he pleaded guilty, then brought in a new attorney and sought to convince a judge to let him withdraw his guilty plea.