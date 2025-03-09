Cheat Sheet
Emmy Winner’s Hip Injury Halts Production on New Tom Cruise Film

GET WELL SOON
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.08.25 8:19PM EST 
John Goodman
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

John Goodman needs a moment. The Emmy-winning star of Roseanne, The Righteous Gemstones, and several Coen brothers movies sustained a hip injury on the set of his new film, which is being directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and stars Tom Cruise. As a result of the incident, shooting has been temporarily delayed while the actor recovers. According to a statement from Warner Bros., “Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury,” but “received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.” Production on the film, the director’s first English-language movie since 2016’s The Revenant, began in the U.K. in November. Few details, including the film’s title or plot, are known, but Cruise and Jesse Plemons both star alongside Goodman. It is currently slated for an October 2026 release.

Read it at VARIETY

2
Now Kim Jong Un Is Working on an Even Deadlier Weapon
SHORT FUSE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.08.25 12:16PM EST 
Published 03.08.25 12:09PM EST 
Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un KCNA/KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un was grinning when he visited the shipyards where a new threat is under construction: a “strategic guided-missile submarine” that’s able to strike the United States with ten nuclear missiles. The North Korean leader vowed to expand the country’s weaponry in 2021 to confront supposed U.S. military threats. He has also sought intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, multi-warhead missiles, and spy satellites. Some experts suspect that North Korea could have received Russian assistance to build nukes in return for sending soldiers to help with the war against Ukraine. Submarine attacks pose a heightened risk because they’re harder to detect than other conventional weapons. Jong Un said that the submarine was a critical first step in building a nuclear-armed navy to oppose the U.S. and its allies in Asia. North Korea will likely test the submarine’s capability in the next two years before deploying it.

Read it at NBC

3
‘Emilia Pérez’ Star Contemplated the ‘Unthinkable’ During Rocky Oscars Season
DARK TIMES
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.08.25 4:26PM EST 
Karla Sofía Gascón
Gonzalo Marroquin/Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón—who made history as the first openly trans woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress—said she “contemplated the unthinkable” after a rocky awards season in which previous controversial posts she had made on social media came to light. In addition to posting negative remarks about Muslims, Gascón had referred to George Floyd as a “hustler and a drug dealer.” Gascón received online hate and even death threats following the revelations. She subsequently deactivated her X account and was phased out of Netflix’s Oscars campaign for the film, although she attended the awards. She has repeatedly apologized and again asked for forgiveness in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. She said she is committed to “continuing to learn and listen” and that, while her journey post-controversy has been dark, she wants to use it to open “an honest discussion and reflection on mental health.” She added that, despite the overwhelming pain, “I have kept my one inch of sanity to see the light at the end of this tunnel of hate and understand that I must be and do better, and correct my past faults, without engaging in more darkness.”

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

4
Chiefs Star Xavier Worthy Arrested on Criminal Charges
DROPPED THE BALL
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.08.25 12:00PM EST 
Published 03.08.25 11:37AM EST 
Xavier Worthy
Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Texas Longhorns star Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas on Friday on assault charges for impeding a family or household member’s breathing or circulation. Worthy will face a possible suspension under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The alleged altercation happened only a month after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Worthy set the NFL combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in 2024 and scored two touchdowns at the recent Super Bowl. The Chiefs traded up in the 2024 NFL draft and chose Worthy as their 28th pick. He typically receives the ball from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and was on his way to developing an impressive career. Now, significant legal charges may impact his chances of success. This is the second year in a row where a Chiefs wide receiver is facing legal trouble. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing multiple civil suits and criminal charges after Dallas police said that he and another driver were speeding in a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette when they caused a chain reaction crash that affected four other cars.

Read it at X

5
Trump Picks Two Fox Hosts to Round Out Kennedy Center Board
FIT RIGHT IN
William Vaillancourt
Updated 03.08.25 4:14AM EST 
Published 03.07.25 11:49PM EST 
Donald Trump, Laura Ingraham
Donald Trump, Laura Ingraham Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, who also wears the hat of chairman of the once-prestigious Kennedy Center, has announced the final two members of the arts organization’s board: Conservative television hosts Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo. “We look forward to restoring the Center to Greatness, and ushering in America’s Golden Age. Together, we will Make the Arts Great Again!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after announcing the two newest board members. Ingraham and Bartiromo, of Fox News and Fox Business Network, respectively, will be joining the likes of Second Lady Usha Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Last month, Trump was elected chairman by a board that he had purged of 18 Democratic appointees. That vote, despite Trump’s contention, was not unanimous, CNN reported. Several artists are boycotting or have otherwise backed out of scheduled performances at the venue due to Trump’s takeover, including Rhiannon Giddens, Whoopi Goldberg, and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

Read it at Truth Social

6
SBF in Solitary Confinement for Tucker Carlson Interview
CRYPT-OH-NO
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.08.25 4:31AM EST 
Published 03.07.25 5:39PM EST 
Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, New York, January 3, 2023.
Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, New York, January 3, 2023. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Disgraced cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has been placed in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following a jailhouse interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, The New York Times reports. The interview, recorded via video call, was published on Thursday and has sparked controversy, as it was reportedly conducted without the approval of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In the interview, Bankman-Fried, who is serving 25 years for defrauding investors and customers of FTX, made an indirect pitch for a pardon to President Donald Trump. He talked to Carlson about his experience at MDC Brooklyn, mentioning that while he hasn’t been attacked, the worst part of prison is how it distorts time, isolates him from the world, and leaves him bored without a meaningful project. Bankman-Fried’s family and allies—including his parents, law professors Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried—are reportedly consulting with a lawyer connected to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns in an effort to secure a pardon for their son. Though they have not reached out to Trump directly, sources indicate they are hoping to appeal to the president’s transactional approach to clemency. While speaking with Carlson, Bankman-Fried expressed cautious optimism about the potential for Trump to reshape the crypto industry and hinted that his ties to Washington Republicans may help his case. The push for clemency, however, has not gained significant traction, and it remains uncertain whether the efforts will succeed in influencing the president.

Read it at The New York Times

7
Tesla Drivers Complain They’re Being Targeted By Elon Musk Haters
TOOLS 4 TESLA
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.07.25 11:36PM EST 
Anti-Trump/Musk protestors
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As part of a growing nationwide backlash against anything and everything to do with Elon Musk, people are turning on visible symbols of his influence like the much-maligned Tesla Cybertrucks, which are being booed and defaced across the United States. According to a report from CNN, even non-Cybertruck-owning Tesla drivers feel they’re being unfairly targeted, with one Tesla owner, Steven Minnick, describing an interaction in which people in a Subaru performed a Nazi salute in his direction. In a separate incident, Minnick caught people drawing male genitalia on his car. Musk’s actions have also prompted some Tesla vehicle owners, including Jennifer Vargas, to sell their cars. Vargas told CNN that her decision to offload her ride was “entirely because of the way he was behaving in public and the extremism that he was portraying.” She added: “I love the car, I like everything about it, but it was just his name being attached to it that became the issue.”

Read it at CNN

8
Tony! Toni! Toné! Guitarist Dies at 64
‘INCOMPARABLE’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.07.25 4:57PM EST 
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 12: D'Wayne Wiggins performs at the GRAMMY Pro Songwriters Summit at The Uptown on May 12, 2016 in Oakland, California.
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 12: D'Wayne Wiggins performs at the GRAMMY Pro Songwriters Summit at The Uptown on May 12, 2016 in Oakland, California. Steve Jennings/WireImage

American soul and R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné! founding member and guitarist D’Wayne Wiggins has died, according to an Instagram statement from the band. The Thursday post said: “With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.” The statement continued: “D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.” Wiggins, 64, and his band, including Timothy Christian Riley and Raphael Saadiq, were set to perform in Tracy, California on March 22. However, they recently revealed Wiggins was sidelined due to cancer. Tony! Toni! Toné! formed in Oakland in the mid-1980s, releasing platinum albums with hits like “Feels Good” and “It Never Rains (in Southern California).”

Read it at Instagram

9
Trans Woman Transferred to Men’s Prisons Despite Rulings Against Trump’s Order
CRUEL MOVE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.07.25 3:29PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: L.G.B.T. activists and their supporters rally in support of transgender people on the steps of New York City Hall, October 24, 2018 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: L.G.B.T. activists and their supporters rally in support of transgender people on the steps of New York City Hall, October 24, 2018 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Transgender women in U.S. prisons are being transferred to men’s facilities, defying court rulings that blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the placement of trans women in women’s prisons, The Guardian reported. The order, issued on Trump’s first day in office, mandated that no federal funds be used for gender-affirming treatments and that trans women be housed in men’s detention centers. The policy faced immediate legal challenges, resulting in several federal court rulings that blocked its implementation, especially for women who were plaintiffs in related lawsuits. Despite these rulings, civil rights lawyers report that some transgender women are still being moved to male facilities. One such individual, 31-year-old Whitney, was transferred this week from a women’s facility to a men’s prison, where her records were altered to reflect a male identity. In a statement, she described feeling punished “for existing,” adding that she was used as a political pawn. Legal experts assert that this practice violates the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), which requires prisons to assess inmates’ risk of sexual assault and consider their LGBTQ+ status in housing decisions. Internal Bureau of Prisons memos also indicate that officials are now denying trans women gender-appropriate clothing and requiring staff to use incorrect pronouns, further exacerbating their mistreatment.

Read it at The Guardian

10
Athena Spacecraft Declared Dead After Moon Mishap
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.07.25 3:39PM EST 
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from launch pad 30A at the Kennedy Space Center, carrying the Intuitive Machines Moon Lander Athena.
Manuel Mazzanti/Getty Images

A robotic private spacecraft meant to gather critical data for humanity’s return to the moon toppled over upon landing, cutting the mission short, its operator Intuitive Machines (IM) confirmed on Friday. The failed mission presents a setback in America’s goal to put humans on the moon in mid-2027. IM said in a statement that Athena is not expected to recharge due to “the direction of the sun, the orientation of the solar panels, and extreme cold temperatures in the crater.” The probe missed its target landing site by about 250 miles when it touched down near the moon’s south pole on Thursday. Athena was initially sending data and charging its battery despite the botched landing, and there were hopes it could still serve a purpose. But IM soon confirmed that spacecraft was on its side. The Guardian reports that Athena’s failure was almost identical to the fate of IM’s Odysseus spacecraft, which broke a leg and fell over during its landing in Feb. 2024. Athena was set to conduct key scientific experiments, vital for NASA as it plans to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.

Read it at The Guardian

