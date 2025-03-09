Emmy Winner’s Hip Injury Halts Production on New Tom Cruise Film
John Goodman needs a moment. The Emmy-winning star of Roseanne, The Righteous Gemstones, and several Coen brothers movies sustained a hip injury on the set of his new film, which is being directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and stars Tom Cruise. As a result of the incident, shooting has been temporarily delayed while the actor recovers. According to a statement from Warner Bros., “Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury,” but “received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.” Production on the film, the director’s first English-language movie since 2016’s The Revenant, began in the U.K. in November. Few details, including the film’s title or plot, are known, but Cruise and Jesse Plemons both star alongside Goodman. It is currently slated for an October 2026 release.
