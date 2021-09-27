John Hinckley, the Man Who Shot President Ronald Reagan, to Be Granted ‘Unconditional Release’
FREE MAN
Prosecutors in a federal court have reached an agreement on what to do about John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan and three others in 1981. NPR reports the would-be assassin has been granted an “unconditional release” as of June of next year after spending three decades at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. The Department of Behavioral Health suggested the release last year, claiming Hinckley posed “low risk for future violence.” The 66-year-old will be living on his own for the first time in about 40 years, so the Justice Department and prosecutor Kacie Weston decided it’s best to continue to monitor Hinckley for the next nine months. Hinckley’s doctor, who also leads his therapy group, will be retiring this year. Hinckley had been living with his mother in Virginia until she died this summer. Amid the drastic changes occurring in his life, the DOJ said it would file a motion were there any concerns raised by Hinckley.