Felon Trump Pal Behind Green Slime Fiasco Exposed

The man whose subsidiary was awarded a no-bid contract to remodel the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been unmasked as a two-time felon and deep-pocketed MAGA donor.

A company owned by John J. Cafaro, whom President Donald Trump has called a “fantastic man” despite a pair of politics-related felonies, installed a water-purification system to prevent algae bloom in the pool—an installation that so far appears to be failing miserably.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters/X

Daily Beast Editor-in-Chief Hugh Dougherty and Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles broke down all the questions surrounding Cafaro and his relationship to Trump on The Daily Beast Podcast.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as photographed on May 2, May 28, June 7, June 12, June 16, and June 18. An algae bloom is turning the pool green—the very issue that President Donald Trump promised to fix with his multi-million remodel. Reuters Photographer/REUTERS

“How could he possibly get into this?” Dougherty questioned. “We don’t really know, because it is a no-bid contract that is shrouded in secrecy.”

Dougherty, who notes that some are comparing a photo of a cigar-smoking Cafaro to “Fat Tony” from The Simpsons, rattled off what we do know about the businessman’s relationship with Trump.

Some are likening Cafaro’s appearance to that of Fat Tony from “The Simpsons.” Wikimedia commons/X

Cafaro is a longtime Trump donor; has a mansion in Palm Beach, near the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate; and has been praised by Trump (he called him a “fantastic man” in 2016) despite having spent time in jail in connection with making an undisclosed $10,000 “loan” to his daughter, Capri Cafaro, in her unsuccessful run for Congress in Ohio.

Cafaro spent five days in the clink in 2010 over a judge’s dissatisfaction with his financial disclosures. He was ultimately released and sentenced to probation and a $250,000 fine.

Dougherty’s comments come on the heels of The New York Times revealing that Cafaro, who also once pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiring to bribe a congressman, has donated $350,000 to PACs supporting Trump since 2016.

Cafaro’s company, Greenwater Services, was awarded a $1.7 million contract for the reflecting pool gig by the Interior Department, which oversees the National Park Service.

The contract did not have to go through a typical government bidding process because the Trump administration deemed it a priority, allowing the president to have his “American flag blue” reflecting pool installed in time for the America 250 celebrations.

An algae bloom in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool has it looking green and not President Donald Trump’s desired “American flag blue.” Eric Lee/REUTERS

Reached for comment, the White House claimed there was no favoritism in the administration’s selection of a company that has ties to a longtime donor.

“This contract was awarded by the Department of [the] Interior; the White House did not play any role in the selection process,” Spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the Beast. “The failing New York Times’ continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest are irresponsible and further reinforce the public’s distrust in the news media, which is already at an all-time low.”

Algae floats in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday. Eric Lee/Reuters

Beyond questions about the nature of the contract are criticisms that Trump may have blown through $14 million in taxpayer dollars—more than seven times the amount initially proposed—to repaint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, only for it to become full of green sludge two weeks before America’s 250th birthday.

The pool holds about 6.5 million gallons of water across upward of 300,000 square feet. By Thursday, around half of the surface water remained green.

A U.S. National Park Service worker dumps bottles of hydrogen peroxide in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Now, Park Service employees are resorting to pouring bleach into the pool by hand in hopes of killing the algae.

Coles asked Doughterty if there was any chance the pool would be glistening blue in time for the Fourth of July celebrations.

The president’s hopes of an “American flag blue” reflecting pool have quickly been dashed by an algae bloom. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Anything’s possible,” he said, before noting that things still appear to be moving in the wrong direction, as The Washington Post reported that satellite imagery shows there is more algae in the pool this month than in any of the last five Junes.

“So can it be fixed? Maybe,” Dougherty said. “I’m not sure that the individual gallon bottles of unbranded bleach are the way. And as you see, the clock is ticking to July 4th... It doesn’t look like it. [The algae] seems to be going up, not down.”