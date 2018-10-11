White House chief of staff John Kelly called Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) an “impolite arrogant woman” in a private email last year after he had a phone conversation with her about the Trump administration’s travel ban, BuzzFeed News reports. “Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone,” Kelly, who was secretary of homeland security at the time, wrote to his then-senior counselor at the department, Kevin Carroll. “What an impolite arrogant woman. She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.” The “court order” referred to in the email reportedly is the temporary restraining order judges in Manhattan and New York issued in January 2017, which “blocked” Trump’s executive order to ban citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. A source told the website the conversation was “heated” because Warren reportedly attempted to reach Kelly multiple times over a week regarding concerns about her constituents. Carroll responded to Kelly’s email, writing that Warren was “running for president so early, trying too hard and chasing bad pitches.”
