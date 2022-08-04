John Kelly Was Secretly Listening in on All of Trump’s Phone Calls: Book
‘END THAT NOW’
A furious Donald Trump was so shocked by to find out that his White House chief of staff John Kelly had been listening to his phone calls that an order was swiftly issued stopping it from happening again, according to Jared Kushner’s soon-to-be-released book, Breaking History, which hits shelves this month. According to the New York Post, Kelly had been secretly “listening to all” of Trump’s calls without notifying the president he was doing so and it wasn’t until days before Kelly left the White House in early 2019 that Trump discovered what had been going on. According to Kushner, it was Kelly’s replacement, Mick Mulvaney, who broke the news to Trump on Dec. 28, 2018, before a dinner at Vice President Mike Pence’s official residence.“Before we departed, Mulvaney and I met with the president to discuss his upcoming schedule. Then Mulvaney handed Trump a document to sign,” Kushner wrote. “This will end the practice Kelly started of listening to all of your phone calls,” Mulvaney told Trump, before explaining what Kelly had been up to. “‘Kelly did what?’ the president asked, stunned at the invasion of privacy.” Trump then demanded: “End that immediately.”