Kerry Denies Report He Doffed His Mask Mid-Flight: ‘Malarkey’
‘MOMENTARY’
John Kerry took to Twitter on Wednesday night to deny reports that he had removed his mask on a flight earlier in the day. A photo posted to the right-wing Tennessee Star showed the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate without a face covering sitting beside an airliner’s window in first class, reportedly moments before takeoff. American Airlines requires passengers to wear face masks during the flight except for during food and beverage service. The former Secretary of State tweeted, “Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do.”