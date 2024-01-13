John Kerry Will Leave White House to Help Biden Campaign

John Kerry announced plans to leave the Biden administration on Saturday to help Joe Biden with his re-election campaign, according to Axios. Kerry has served as Biden’s special envoy for climate since 2020.

Kerry will assist in creating and promoting the Biden campaign’s climate messaging.

He believes that a second term for Biden in the White House would be the “single biggest” difference that can be made for climate progress, a source told Axios.

Kerry spoke with Biden in the Oval Office earlier this week to debrief from last month’s Cop28 global climate summit.

On Saturday, Kerry informed his staff that he would be leaving his role, a spokesperson for Kerry told Reuters.

Kerry will continue to work full-time through his departure from the White House, and will attend the World Economic Forum next week in Davos.

The administration has made no decisions about who is intended to replace Kerry.